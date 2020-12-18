Trump says Moderna vaccine was approved, but FDA did not manifest

Trump said the covid-19 immunizer developed by modern American pharmaceuticals was approved in the country Image: iStock

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said today that the vaccine for covid-19 developed by the modern American pharmaceutical company was approved in the country, but the American Food and Medicine Agency (FDA) has not yet made any. public announcement regarding its decision.

“The Modern vaccine has been overwhelmingly approved. Distribution will start immediately,” wrote the Republican in his official Twitter account.

The FDA and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Reuters agency on the president’s speech.

A committee of external experts from the FDA met to discuss the Moderna vaccine yesterday, and a decision may come out today.

At yesterday’s meeting, the FDA advisory committee recommended approval of the immunizer for emergency use. There were 20 votes of councilors in favor and 1 abstention. This vote, however, does not mean immediate authorization.

Moderna applied to the FDA for authorization for emergency use of the vaccine on November 30. On December 15th, the agency confirmed the effectiveness of 94.1% of the product, after a review of the results of phase 3 of the clinical trials.

Vaccination in the United States began this week after the FDA approved the Pfizer / BioNTech immunizer last week.

The country is hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic with more than 17.2 million registered cases and 310,801 deaths.

* With Estadão Content and Reuters