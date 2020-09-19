Trump says Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement “likely” to be a woman

Image: Jonathan Ernst / REUTERS

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said today that “probably” should choose a woman in the coming weeks to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Supreme Court. The information was published by The New York Times. The dean died yesterday.

Earlier, the president had already said he would nominate a replacement “without delay”, despite protests by Democrats that the choice be made only after the November 3 presidential election.

Former President Barack Obama called on Republicans to follow the principles of the law and not act for convenience. He recalled that in 2016, Republican Mitch McConnell he refused to hold a hearing with a candidate he nominated, claiming that such a decision should not be made during the election campaign.

The US Constitution gives the president the power to appoint Supreme Court magistrates, a body that has nine members for life. The Senate needs to approve the president’s nomination.

The President’s Republican Party Trump holds a majority of 53 of the 100 Senate seats. Its leader, McConnell, has already announced that he will organize a plenary session for voting if the president makes a nomination to fill the vacancy left by Ginsburg.

Some moderate Republican lawmakers may be uncomfortable with this change of opinion. A tough political struggle to convince them is announced ahead.

Democrats want to avoid at all costs Trump appoint a new Supreme Court judge. It would be the third in its mandate, contributing to make the profile of the institution even more conservative.