Trump signs law that could pull Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges

United States President Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House Image: Saul Loeb / AFP

US President Donald Trump signed a law on Friday that provides for Chinese companies to exit US stock exchanges unless they meet US audit standards, the White House said, giving the Republican yet another tool to threaten Beijing before stepping down next month.

The measure prevents shares of foreign companies from being listed on any U.S. stock exchange if they do not comply with the rules of the U.S. public accounting supervisory board for three consecutive years.

While the law applies to companies in any country, supporters of the law target Chinese companies listed in the country, such as Alibaba, technology company Pinduoduo and oil giant PetroChina.

The legislation, like many others that take a tougher stance towards Chinese companies, was passed by Congress by a major advantage this year. Parliamentarians – both Democrats and Trump’s Republican supporters – echo the president’s hard line against Beijing, which became more exacerbated this year when Trump blamed China for coronavirus that plagues the United States.

The law also requires public companies to disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government.

Chinese officials considered the measure a discriminatory policy that politically oppresses Chinese companies.