Trump: ‘Since when does the mainstream media name who will be the next president?’

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, candidate for re-election in 2020 by the Republican Party Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, again used Twitter to comment on the presidential election and deny defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. This time, he blamed the press and cited surveys of voting intention prior to the start of voting, which indicated a more comfortable victory for his opponent.

“Since when did the pathetic mainstream media [ele fez uma junção de palavras no post original, ‘Lamestream Media’] who appoints who will be our next president? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks! “, Said the Republican.

Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

Biden’s victory was declared yesterday by CNN and Fox News, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, among other media, after more than three days of uncertain results. The official result may take even longer to be known, and the expectation is that there will be a legal battle in the country.

Early, Trump posted a series of tweets questioning the legality of the vote. He again suggested that there was fraud in some states, without showing evidence. Yesterday, Trump refused to accept the victory and said it will take legal action.

“We must look at all the votes. We are only at the beginning of the tabulation stage. We must look at these allegations. We are seeing a number of sworn statements that there has been vote fraud. We have a history in this country of election problems. “says Trump.

Melania and son-in-law advise Trump to recognize defeat

First Lady Melania Trump she would have advised her husband to acknowledge his defeat for Biden. The information is from the CNN network. “Melania joined the growing chorus of the president’s inner circle Trump, advising him that the time has come for him to accept defeat, “said a source who asked CNN for secrecy about his identity.

Besides the woman, the son-in-law of Trump, Jared Kushner, married to Ivanka Trump and who is a Republican adviser, he would also have told the president that it would be better to recognize the result, also according to the broadcaster. Kushner would have advised Trump to acknowledge defeat after Joe Biden’s speech yesterday, already as president-elect.

After the station’s report, Melania used Twitter after two days to reiterate her support for her husband: “The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal vote – not illegal – must be counted. We must protect our democracy with full transparency.”

The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency. – Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 8, 2020