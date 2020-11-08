Home World World Trump: 'Since when does the mainstream media name who will be the...
World

Trump: ‘Since when does the mainstream media name who will be the next president?’

By kenyan
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, candidate for re-election in 2020 by the Republican Party Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, again used Twitter to comment on the presidential election and deny defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. This time, he blamed the press and cited surveys of voting intention prior to the start of voting, which indicated a more comfortable victory for his opponent.

“Since when did the pathetic mainstream media [ele fez uma junção de palavras no post original, ‘Lamestream Media’] who appoints who will be our next president? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks! “, Said the Republican.

Biden’s victory was declared yesterday by CNN and Fox News, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, among other media, after more than three days of uncertain results. The official result may take even longer to be known, and the expectation is that there will be a legal battle in the country.

Early, Trump posted a series of tweets questioning the legality of the vote. He again suggested that there was fraud in some states, without showing evidence. Yesterday, Trump refused to accept the victory and said it will take legal action.

“We must look at all the votes. We are only at the beginning of the tabulation stage. We must look at these allegations. We are seeing a number of sworn statements that there has been vote fraud. We have a history in this country of election problems. “says Trump.

Melania and son-in-law advise Trump to recognize defeat

First Lady Melania Trump she would have advised her husband to acknowledge his defeat for Biden. The information is from the CNN network. “Melania joined the growing chorus of the president’s inner circle Trump, advising him that the time has come for him to accept defeat, “said a source who asked CNN for secrecy about his identity.

Besides the woman, the son-in-law of Trump, Jared Kushner, married to Ivanka Trump and who is a Republican adviser, he would also have told the president that it would be better to recognize the result, also according to the broadcaster. Kushner would have advised Trump to acknowledge defeat after Joe Biden’s speech yesterday, already as president-elect.

After the station’s report, Melania used Twitter after two days to reiterate her support for her husband: “The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal vote – not illegal – must be counted. We must protect our democracy with full transparency.”

Related news

Trump is the 1st president to lose 2 times in the popular vote since the 19th century

World kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, during the first election debate with Joe Biden Image: Saul Loeb /...
Read more

Bolivia’s new president does not mention Evo in his conciliatory speech

World kenyan -
New President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, is sworn in by Vice President David Choquehuanca Image: AFP PHOTO /...
Read more

Republican senator encourages Trump to “fight hard”

World kenyan -
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham calls for Trump not recognizing Joe Biden's victory Image: Leah Millis Washington,...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, will be America’s first “second gentleman”

World kenyan -
The first "second gentleman" in US history, Doug Emhoff, and Vice President Kamala Harris Image: Reproduction / Social media ...
Read more

In a speech, Kamala Harris says victory “guaranteed a new day...

World kenyan -
Democratic party candidate Kamala Harris in the US during a campaign event for the election of Joe Biden yesterday in...
Read more

After losing election, citizen Donald Trump will have less freedom on...

World kenyan -
Donald Trump Image: Carlos Barria / Reuters Deal with Donald Trump is for social networks...
Read more

Who is Jill Biden, the new US first lady

World kenyan -
'Think of that favorite teacher who gave you the confidence to believe in yourself. That's the kind of first...
Read more

Mexico’s president will wait for ‘legal’ resolutions to rule on US...

World kenyan -
President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during a press conference in Mexico City Mexico's...
Read more

Supporters of Donald Trump demonstrate with weapons in Arizona

World kenyan -
President supporters Donald Trump protest in Arizona against Joe Biden's victory Image: Jim Urquhart / Reuters ...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke