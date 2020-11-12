Home World World Trump supports permanence of republican leader and considers candidacy in 2024
World

Trump supports permanence of republican leader and considers candidacy in 2024

By kenyan
The President of the United States, Donald Trump Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The President of the United States, Donald Trump, endorsed yesterday the maintenance of the president of the Republican National Committee (RNC), Ronna McDaniel, in office, what a source said could be a prelude to Trump announce plans to run for President in 2024.

Usually, a president who loses an election does not influence who the RNC chooses as its next leader – but Trump is questioning the results of the November 3 election, won by Democrat Joe Biden.

“I am pleased to announce that I have given my full support and endorsement for Ronna McDaniel to continue to lead the National Republican Committee (RNC). With 72 million votes, we received more votes than any incumbent president in US history – and we will win!” tweeted Trump.

Biden won the race with more than 77 million votes.

Trump supported McDaniel for the 2017 RNC command after she helped convince her Michigan home state to choose him in the 2016 presidential election, in which she defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

According to a source familiar with internal debates, Trump is telling allies that it intends to run for president in 2024 and that it can announce it by the end of the year.

The US Constitution allows presidents to serve two four-year terms, and they do not have to be consecutive.

There are reports of a long list of Republicans who are considering running for the 2024 presidential election, including Trump, Mike Pence.

RNC members are due to meet in late January to decide whether to keep McDaniel in charge or not. The vote will show how powerful Trump he remains within the party after he leaves office in the same month, should his legal challenges fail.

