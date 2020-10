Donald Trump, spoke at an event at the White House before testing negative for covid-19 Image: Samuel Corum / Getty Images / AFP

Donald Trump tested negative for covid-19 in a rapid test, his White House doctor said Monday, 10 days after the president announced he had contracted the potentially fatal disease.

“I can share with you that he was negative on consecutive days using the Abbot BinaxNOW antigen card,” said Sean Conley in a statement released to the public.

The doctor said the negative diagnosis took into account a number of measures, not just the rapid test.