Trump to make first public speech after leaving presidency Image: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Former US President Donald Trump will make his first public speech next Sunday after leaving office during the CPAC, a large annual ultraconservative meeting that started this Friday in Orlando, Florida.

The Republican Party, however, remains divided after the January invasion of the Capitol. Among the allies and opponents of Trump, the same question circulates: will he announce the candidacy for the 2024 elections?

In his first speech since January 20, Trump will speak about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement, “his team sources told AFP. He should also mention immigration and” the disastrous policies “of his successor, Democrat Joe Biden, involving this theme, pointed out.

The former president’s popularity remains high. “A lot of people in Washington want to erase the past four years,” said Senator Ted Cruz today, during a heated speech. “Well, let me tell you something: Donald Trump is not going to disappear!” He said, without a mask, to an audience where few used protection.

“We will not go back to the years of failure of the Republican establishment,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “But if we split up, we will lose,” warned Senator Lindsey Graham, highlighting the differences between Republicans, demonstrated mainly when 10 party congressmen accompanied Democrats in Trump’s sentencing.