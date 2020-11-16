Trump to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, says TV

Donald Trump must withdraw troops before completing mandate Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

Some American troops are expected to leave Afghanistan and Iraq soon, according to American television CNN. The information is that military commanders have already received a “warning order” from the president Donald Trump, to prepare this withdrawal. The objective is to complete the change by the end of the Trump, on January 20, 2021, when Joe Biden is due to take over as president.

There are currently about 4,500 American soldiers in Afghanistan and 3,000 soldiers in Iraq. Both countries are expected to have only 2,500 soldiers, according to TV.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller sent an apparently contradictory message last week. He would have said that it is necessary to continue the battle against Al Qaeda, while saying that it was time to bring the troops home.

“This war is not over. We are about to defeat Al Qaeda and its associates, but we must avoid our strategic mistake of not seeing the fight to the end. In fact, this fight was long, our sacrifices were huge, and many are tired of the war – I am one of them – but this is the critical phase when we transition our efforts from a leadership role to a supporting role. All wars must end. Ending wars requires commitment and partnership. We overcome the challenge; all of us. Now, it’s time to go home, “wrote Miller.