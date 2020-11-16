Home World World Trump to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, says TV
World

Trump to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, says TV

By kenyan
Donald Trump must withdraw troops before completing mandate Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

Some American troops are expected to leave Afghanistan and Iraq soon, according to American television CNN. The information is that military commanders have already received a “warning order” from the president Donald Trump, to prepare this withdrawal. The objective is to complete the change by the end of the Trump, on January 20, 2021, when Joe Biden is due to take over as president.

There are currently about 4,500 American soldiers in Afghanistan and 3,000 soldiers in Iraq. Both countries are expected to have only 2,500 soldiers, according to TV.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller sent an apparently contradictory message last week. He would have said that it is necessary to continue the battle against Al Qaeda, while saying that it was time to bring the troops home.

“This war is not over. We are about to defeat Al Qaeda and its associates, but we must avoid our strategic mistake of not seeing the fight to the end. In fact, this fight was long, our sacrifices were huge, and many are tired of the war – I am one of them – but this is the critical phase when we transition our efforts from a leadership role to a supporting role. All wars must end. Ending wars requires commitment and partnership. We overcome the challenge; all of us. Now, it’s time to go home, “wrote Miller.

Related news

Macron receives Secretary of State for Trump, but already eyeing Biden

World kenyan -
Macron receives Secretary of State for Trump, but already eyeing Biden Image: Reproduction Paris, 16 Nov...
Read more

Confinement prevented nearly 4,000 covid-19 deaths in Spain, says study

World kenyan -
Pedestrian walks through empty streets in Madrid, Spain, during a period of greatest confinement, in April Image: Miguel Pereira /...
Read more

She ‘died’ while having breast surgery (and only found out after treating infection)

World kenyan -
Lisa posted a photo before the surgery that would be fatal Image: Reproduction / Facebook Two...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Respect the President and Raila – Duale heckled, forced to cut...

News Alfred Kiura -
Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale was forced to cut short his speech at a wedding ceremony after he opposed the Building Bridges...
Read more

I was devastated – City Billionaire pastor speaks on infecting son...

News Alfred Kiura -
Nairobi pastor Julian Kyula a senior preacher at The Purpose Center Church in Nairobi has spoken on how he regrets putting his family in...
Read more

Don’t push BBI to us by force as if it came...

News Alfred Kiura -
City Preacher Bishop Godfrey Migwi has bashed President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga for seemingly pushing the Building Bridges...
Read more

Man of God takes on Uhuru over BBI billions

News Connie Mukenyi -
Pastor Godfrey Mwigwi has boldly condemned the president over the BBI referendum which will cost the country ksh 14 billion. The man of God who...
Read more

Obama says to Trump “think beyond your ego” and recognize Biden’s...

World kenyan -
27.out.2020 - Former President of the United States Barack Obama in a speech for Joe Biden's campaign in Orlando, Florida...
Read more

DP Ruto predicts doom outcome from BBI

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto has predicted that Kenya is headed to a lose-lose outcome from the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unless the promoters of...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke