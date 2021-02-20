Trump will make his first speech in Florida after leaving the U.S. presidency

4. Jan.2021 – The then President of the United States, Donald Trump, during an act of supporters in Dalton, Georgia Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

Washington, 20 Feb 2021 (AFP) – Former President of the United States Donald Trump will speak next weekend in Orlando, Florida, in his first speech since he left the White House on January 20.

Intervention is scheduled for Sunday, February 28, as part of CPAC, the annual conference of American conservatives, sources close to the former president indicated on Saturday.

Trump will talk about “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” his entourage told AFP.

It will also address the issue of immigration and the “disastrous policies” of his successor Joe Biden on the issue, according to the same source.