Trump x Biden: what changes in the post-election international scene?

The Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, opponents in the 2020 presidential election Image: Morry Gash and Jim Watson / AFP

The election of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, US foreign policy changed intensely, with the Republican abdicating traditional international organizations and adopting a more direct and unilateral form of action, but an eventual victory by Joe Biden could provide a new turn. Trump was opposed to that of his predecessor, Barack Obama, and should cause problems for Biden in the event of the Democrat’s victory in the November 3 election, especially considering the challenges created by the Republican on multiple international fronts. , Trump attacked bodies like the United Nations (UN) and its Security Council, withdrew the United States from the nuclear treaty with Iran and broke with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Climate Agreement. mandate, the application of unilateral economic and political sanctions was intensified, especially against Iran and China, and there was also a completely new approach in the relationship with North Korea. Another crucial point was the movement of withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. Trump brokered agreements to normalize diplomatic relations between historic rivals in the Middle East – Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Between mistakes and successes, however, the Republican’s stance has broadly changed the international view of US leadership in the world. For the postgraduate coordinator in institutional and governmental relations at Mackenzie Brasília Presbyterian College, Márcio Coimbra, an eventual election Biden will eventually lead to a “recalibration of the international system” because of the candidate’s promise to bring the United States closer to multilateral organizations. International warfare and Iran – Over the years, Trump adopted a posture of withdrawal and decrease of troops around the world. For him, it was necessary to end “endless wars” and focus attention on internal issues. For Coimbra, this stance is a reflection of what the Republicans think. “The two parties have different attitudes towards wars. Although we think that Republicans start wars and Democrats end wars, reality is the opposite. Republicans are much more isolationists and do not want to stick their legs around the world, while the Democrats have a much more intervening stance in the international area “, said the political scientist in an interview to ANSA. The expert points out, however, that he believes there will be an increase in more objective operations, such as the use of cutting edge technology in military actions in the Obama era. “Trump made objective inroads, such as the murder of the [Qassem] Soleimani. And Democrats advocate a greater presence of troops abroad. So, I believe that we can have an increase of American troops abroad, but the Democrats are more reluctant to make this type of campaign more combative than the Trump does. The only exception that we had, and that can signal us as it would be in the Biden administration, was with the Obama administration “, points out the political scientist, pointing out that the former Democratic president created a special command that operated a lot through drones. “Obama has managed to put an end to international terrorism using these selective and national security methods where you have a central command in the White House with quick, easy and secure authorizations to reach international goals by drones. More or less what was done in the case of Soleimani, but Obama did it on a daily basis “, he stressed. by Biden in case of victory. “I think there is a central issue to think about American politics in an eventual democratic victory because, good or bad, the government put the country in this situation [George W.] Bush and, despite Obama coming with a contrary speech, he changed the means, but he implanted the use of drones “. Already in the case of the nuclear agreement with Iran, the situation gets more complicated. The treaty was signed in 2015, when Obama was still president, after years of intense negotiations, but ended up broken by Trump in May 2018.In addition, the signing of diplomatic standardization agreements between Israel and countries in the Middle East changed the international scene and bothered Tehran, who said that these Arab nations will “repent”. “It seems to me that the Biden government would have some challenges in the Middle East because you have a relationship that has changed a lot since the government Trump. The weight given to Israel as a strategic ally was much greater, there was the issue of Jerusalem. The United States has always tried not to touch too much on the issue involving Palestine to maintain relations with the Arab countries and, with the possible return of the Democrats, we will observe a different scenario, “points out Brites to ANSA.” It is difficult to be sure about how Biden will act. I think the United States will continue with this policy of local alliances, especially Saudi Arabia, in addition to Israel. And to continue the policy of isolation with respect to Iran, which everyone knows is a historic challenge for the United States, “added the professor, who recalls that Obama had to” sacrifice “many actions to achieve the nuclear deal. Rivalry with China should continue – Great rival to the United States in the world, China must continue to antagonize the country on the international stage. This is because the problems between Beijing and Washington predate the government Trump, although they were accentuated with the Republican. However, the experts consulted by ANSA are betting on a change in the way of fighting in the event of the victory of the Democrats: it would stop being something direct to be done again through international organizations. “It seems to me that the issue of rivalry between the USA and China has already passed the agenda of one or the other candidate, it has changed the agenda of one or another party. It seems to me a more latent agenda in American society and throughout the establishment, in the Armed Forces “, points out Brites. “Even because of the historic agenda of the Democratic government, [Biden] use institutional organizations more in the China issue, and not so unilaterally, but it seems to me that this competition policy would continue because this is a more structural thing “, he concluded.Márcio Coimbra, from Mackenzie, follows the same line.” I think with China we will have a change because the Trump it has a much more active stance, which does not make much use of international organizations. He makes one more direct opposition, putting the White House on the front lines. Democrats play a game more for international bodies, which is slower and often leads people to believe that it is ineffective. But it is simply another strategy: they would put pressure on China in other ways. Now, if this strategy works, it only gives results in the medium to long term “, explained the political scientist. The expert recalls that, in the case of North Korea, this tougher and more direct approach of Trump it provoked the best results ever obtained by the Americans, but that both Republicans and Democrats “have the same objectives” in the Chinese question. For Coimbra, the results of the current head of the White House are more “media and short-term”. “The United States has spent its entire life negotiating with North Korea in international forums. Trump and he clashes with North Korea, and the progress he has made in six months is greater than that made in 20 years. So it depends on whether it’s going to be better or worse, it depends on the goals and who you’re dealing with on the other side. With North Korea, for example, the Trump managed to be much more effective, achieved much more results “, he stressed.