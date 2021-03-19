Trump’s Florida resort is partially closed due to coronavirus outbreak, sources say

US President Donald Trump takes off his mask to speak at an event at the White House Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP

Parts of former US President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida, have been temporarily closed because of a coronavirus outbreak, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

A source familiar with the club’s operations said some employees were quarantined “just in case,” and “a section of the club” was closed for a short time.

No additional details were immediately available about the number of infections or which parts of the club were closed, or when they would be reopened.

Trump and his family moved to the Mar-a-Lago resort on January 20, the day his successor Joe Biden was sworn in as president.

Trump was hospitalized for several days in October last year after contracting the virus. His wife, Melania, and son Barron also tested positive.