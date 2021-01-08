Trump’s political future is at risk after attack on Capitol Hill, advisers say

United States President Donald Trump Image: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The violent attack on the United States Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump and his long refusal to accept the results of the 2020 elections jeopardize the president’s political future and undermine the prospects of his main allies and family members, they said. current and former government officials.

The Republican president waved the possibility of running for president in 2024, and political agents predicted that he would exert influence over the Republican Party in the coming years.

But his behavior Wednesday (6) – encouraging supporters to march to the Capitol to encourage lawmakers to overthrow Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the November 3 election and then not quickly ask them to stop after the violence – frustrated people who worked and worked with Trump and, according to them, changed the equation about its post-Presidency relevance.

“It was an abandonment of duty as commander in chief and I believe he is mortally wounded in his political career going forward,” said a former White House official who worked for Trump yesterday. “He has had blood on his hands since yesterday.”

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, pushed the police and roamed the building, forcing lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to leave the building.

A woman died after being shot by the police; three other people died of medical emergencies and a policeman died from injuries sustained after confrontation with the invaders.

“There is no recovery from what happened. It was a sedition. I don’t see how there can be a future,” said another former government official, referring to Trump and his top advisers. “I think the cabinet members who stayed and are not speaking out now, or even quietly resigning, will have a stain forever.”

The former government official highlighted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Trump acolyte who may have presidential ambitions, for not doing more to condemn what happened. Pompeo published a tweet in which he called the violence “unacceptable”. The State Department declined to comment further.

U.S. Transport Secretary Elaine Chao announced yesterday that she would step down, as did Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who cited the impact of Trump’s rhetoric in stimulating the Capitol turmoil. Other lower-level government officials also announced their departure, about two weeks from the end of the Trump administration.

The closest the president came to a concession was in a video statement yesterday evening, in which he promised to work towards a smooth transfer of power to the new government and called the Capitol violence a “heinous attack”.

But the speech came late and after the intervention of her daughter, Ivanka, according to a current White House official, who noted that the political coup of the week’s events would extend to her family, like daughter-in-law Lara Trump, a potential candidate to the United States Senate for North Carolina.

Former employees who spoke to Reuters for this report widely supported the president, even after they stepped down.