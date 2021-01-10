Trump’s pressure for votes included another call to Georgia, says newspaper

President Donald Trump photo in December 2018 Image: Oliver Contreras / For The Washington Post via Getty Images

In December, weeks after the call in which he pressured Georgia’s secretary of state to find votes in his favor in the presidential election, Donald Trump reportedly made another contact with a state electoral authority.

The information was published by the Washington Post and confirmed by the New York Times. According to reports, Trump had a long telephone conversation with a high-ranking Georgia election official and pressured him to “find the fraud”.

The current president of the United States lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump would have told the prosecutor that he would be a “national hero” if he found any evidence of fraud in the opponent’s victory. The call would have taken place just before Christmas, on December 23.

The prosecutor in question, who was not appointed by the newspapers to avoid threats, was investigating allegations of fraud in the state’s capital suburb of Atlanta; the audit recalculated about 15,000 votes in the region, but no irregularities were found.

The president’s call could even be seen as an attempt to obstruct the investigation. “There was an investigation going on. I don’t think an elected official should be involved in the process,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is a Republican like Trump, told the Washington Post.

However, legal experts heard by the newspaper pointed out that it would be difficult to prove in court the attempt made by Trump. The Republican claims that the elections were allegedly rigged by the opposition, but does not provide evidence for the prosecution.

The White House was approached by the newspapers to comment on Trump’s call to the inspector, but did not respond.