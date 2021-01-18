Tunisia is experiencing tension 10 years after the Arab Spring; 632 people are detained

Protesters clash with security forces in the city of Ettadhamen, outside Tunis (Tunisia) Image: Fethi Belais / AFP

TUNNIS, JAN 18 (ANSA) – TEN years after the fall of dictator Ben Ali, Tunisia, now an incipient democracy in the Arab world, is experiencing a new wave of social tension and protests against the country’s economic situation, aggravated by the pandemic of coronavirus.

Since last Friday (15), demonstrations have taken to the streets of the main Tunisian cities, and many of them ended in clashes with the security forces. In Sousse, agents used tear gas against groups that blocked streets with burnt tires.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 632 people were detained just yesterday, the majority aged between 15 and 25 years. The Ministry of Defense, on the other hand, announced the deployment of the Army to curb protests in some regions.

Tunisia started a lockdown to contain the new coronavirus last Thursday (14), the 10th anniversary of Ben Ali’s fall.

The overthrow of the dictator is the result of the revolution that started on December 17, 2010, after street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire to protest local economic conditions and police abuses.

As a result, Tunisia was the birthplace of the Arab Spring and has become one of the only democracies in the region.