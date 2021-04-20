Turkey announces postponement of peace talks on Afghanistan

Istanbul, 20 Apr 2021 (AFP) – Turkey announced on Tuesday (20) the postponement until mid-May of the peace negotiations on the conflict in Afghanistan, which was initially scheduled for April 24 in Istanbul.

“We have decided to postpone negotiations” until the end of Ramadan, in mid-May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with HaberTurk.

The summit in Istanbul was to be celebrated after the announcement of the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan before September 11, 2021, at the age of 20 of the attacks of September 11, 2001.

This peace conference, attended by a government delegation and another from the Taliban, had already been postponed from April 24 to May 4.

“We believe it will be more useful to postpone it,” said Cavusoglu, who argued that “there is no need to rush.”

The Turkish minister explained that the decision to celebrate it after Ramadan will give each group more time to prepare the list of members of its delegations.

The United States is interested in moving forward in resolving the stagnant conflict in Afghanistan, given the risk that the withdrawal of its troops will favor an escalation in this Central Asian country.