Turkey to take legal and diplomatic action against Erdogan caricatures in France

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Image: Adem Altan / AFP

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey said today that it will take legal and diplomatic steps in response to a caricature of President Tayyip Erdogan in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, which officials called a “disgusting effort” to “spread its cultural racism and hatred”.

Turkish anger over the cartoon has heightened the dispute between Turkey and France over the Prophet Muhammad cartoons, which erupted after a teacher who had shown the cartoons to students in a free speech class was beheaded in France this month.

The cartoon on the cover of Charlie Hebdo showed Erdogan sitting in a white T-shirt and panties, holding a canned drink together with a woman wearing an Islamic hijab.

“Our people should have no doubt that all the necessary legal and diplomatic measures will be taken against the cartoon in question,” said Turkey’s communications directorate.

“Our battle against these harsh, malicious and insulting measures will continue to the end with rationality but determination,” the agency said in a statement.

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul told reporters in Ankara that Turkish authorities have taken all necessary steps with the competent authorities. State media also reported that Turkish prosecutors had initiated an investigation into Charlie Hebdo executives.

Erdogan strongly criticized France’s President Emmanuel Macron over the weekend, saying the French leader needed a mental health check, which prompted France to call back its ambassador in Ankara. On Monday, Erdogan called for a boycott of French products.

The Prophet Muhammad’s caricatures, considered blasphemous by Muslims, were shown in France in solidarity and Macron said he would redouble efforts to prevent conservative Islamic beliefs from subverting French values, angering many Muslims.

