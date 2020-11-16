Turkish military team up with Russians to guard Nagorno Karabakh truce

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Image: Adem Altan / AFP

Ankara, 16 Nov 2020 (AFP) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan requested authorization from Parliament today to send military personnel to Azerbaijan to participate in a Russian-Turkish ceasefire surveillance mission in Nagorno Karabakh.

In a motion sent to Parliament, with his signature, Erdogan asks for authorization to send soldiers and establish a “coordination center” with Russia to monitor whether the truce is being respected.

The military sent by Turkey, a country that supports Azerbaijan, will be deployed to “participate in the activities of the coordination center that will be established with Russia” and to “ensure respect for the ceasefire,” according to the text.

This authorization, whose approval would be a mere formality, will be valid for one year. The number of military personnel deployed will be defined by Erdogan.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed an agreement last week, sponsored by Russia, which ended several weeks of bloody clashes in Nagorno Karabakh, a breakaway region of Azerbaijan inhabited mainly by Armenians.

To ensure that the pact, which enshrines Baku’s victory in important territories and provides for the withdrawal of Armenians from certain areas, is respected, Moscow has begun to mobilize a “peacekeeping” force in recent days.

Although Turkey is not mentioned in this agreement, Ankara said, after signing the document, that Turkish military personnel would participate in observing the coordination center’s ceasefire.

Turkish and Russian authorities discussed Friday (13) and Saturday (14), in the Turkish capital, on how this center operates. The location and opening date were not mentioned.