Turtle faces lions to protect waterhole in South Africa

A turtle faced lions – literally – to defend its waterhole in South Africa. The case took place at the MalaMala Private Game Reserve.

A local safari guide, Reggi Barreto, recorded the moment. In the images, it is possible to observe the arrival of two lions in a well of water and, seconds later, a turtle appears, expelling them from the place. To the Kruger Sightings channel, Barreto commented that the lions stopped to drink water after devouring a zebra.

“I knew the lions would fetch water to drink and we positioned ourselves in the perfect spot with sunlight in our favor, ready for the sighting. What came next we didn’t expect – I was pleasantly surprised when the turtle came out of nowhere in towards the male and then the lioness “, said the guide.

“It was an incredibly rare sight for me to film: watching the turtle approach the lions that had zebra blood on their chins … It seems that the turtle was really more interested in getting some of that blood than in ‘chasing the lions’ “.

Also, according to the guide, the lions managed to drink the water despite the turtle’s interruptions.

Check out the images: