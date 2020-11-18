Home World World TV images show smoke coming from Moscow's coronavirus fighting center
Images show smoke coming out of Kommunarka hospital, one of the main centers for fighting the coronavirus in Moscow Image: Reproduction / Twitter

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Smoke was seen leaving Kommunarka hospital, one of the main centers for combating coronavirus in Moscow, according to images from Russian television today.

The television channel NTV reported that one of the medical complexes caught fire.

The local Emergency Ministry unit said it was aware of the incident and investigating, but had no information on victims, according to the RIA news agency.

