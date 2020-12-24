Twenty bodies of migrants recovered off the coast of Tunisia

Archive: Rescue of 147 illegal immigrants trying to reach Europe Image: TAHA JAWASHI / AFP

Twenty bodies of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were recovered on Thursday from the shores of Sfax, central Tunisia, said Mohamed Zekri, a defense ministry spokesman.

Another five migrants who were on board the same vessel were rescued in time, and the Coast Guard is continuing to search, Zekri said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Khaled Hayouni cited 15 recovered corpses and said the vessel was being smuggled to the coast of Italy.

Despite the health crisis by the new pandemic coronavirus, clandestine migration from countries like Tunisia or Libya to Europe continues, especially towards the Italian coasts, where migrants hope to find work and a more dignified life.

In September, the Tunisian Navy rescued 93 migrants of different African nationalities from the Sfax coast.