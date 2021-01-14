Twitter CEO justifies blocking Trump account, but sets ‘dangerous’ precedent

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey supported the blocking of US President Donald Trump’s account

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey supported blocking the account of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, on this social network, but said that it sets a “dangerous” precedent and represents a failure to promote healthy conversation on the platform.

“Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications,” said Dorsey in a series of tweets.

“Although there are clear and obvious exceptions, I believe that a ban is our failure to promote healthy conversation,” he acknowledged.

I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct? – jack (@jack) January 14, 2021

Trump used social media as a megaphone during his presidency, but the platforms limited his access only after a violent crowd of his supporters invaded the US Congress last week.

The platforms claim that Trump could use his accounts to fuel further unrest in the run-up to the president-elect’s inauguration Joe Biden.

At the end of last week, Twitter closed Trump’s account, expelling him from the global platform he intensely used during his tenure to make proclamations, accusations and spread “false news”.

The company said it was blocking Trump’s account, “due to the risk of further incitement to violence” by the president.

Twitter’s decision was well received by the president’s critics, but it angered members of the far right who accuse the social network of restricting freedom of expression.

Dorsey said yesterday that while he believes Twitter made the right decision to veto Trump, the action “sets a precedent” that he considers “dangerous”.

“Having to take these actions fragments the public conversation,” he said.