Twitter says it has tagged 300,000 ‘misleading’ messages about U.S. elections

Twitter says it has tagged 300,000 ‘misleading’ messages about US elections Image: Image: Sattalat Phukkum / Shuttersto

Washington, 13 Nov 2020 (AFP) – Twitter marked 300,000 messages related to the US presidential election as “potentially misleading” in the two weeks that covered the vote, corresponding to 0.2% of the poll-related posts, it said today The social network.

The company announced that the labels were issued between October 27 and November 11, a week before and a week after the November 3 election, in which Democrat Joe Biden won the Republican President Donald Trump.

Of the 300,000 ticked tweets, 456 were covered with an alert message and their engagement tools were limited – users were unable to like, retweet or replicate the posts, explained Vijaya Gadde, director of legal, security, trust and policy issues at Twitter, in a blog post.

She estimated that 74% of people who saw the problematic tweets did so after they were marked as misleading or with warning messages, and the sharing of posts consequently dropped by about 29%.

During the election period, Twitter posted messages on American users’ pages that were viewed 389 million times that “they reminded people that election results were likely to be delayed and that voting by mail was safe and legitimate,” Gadde added.

Almost half of the tweets from Trump it was marked by the platform in the days after the elections, while the president claimed, without evidence, that he had won the election and that the process had been corrupted by massive fraud.