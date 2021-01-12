Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump conspiracy QAnon

Man holds letter Q from the QAnon movement, group of extremists Image: iStock

San Francisco, 12 Jan 2021 (AFP) – Twitter announced on Monday (11) that it had suspended more than 70,000 accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory after the attack on the United States Capitol by a crowd of supporters of the president Donald Trump.

“Due to the violent events in Washington DC and the increased risk of damage, we have started to permanently suspend thousands of accounts that were mainly dedicated to sharing QAnon content,” Twitter said in a statement.

“Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many cases of a single individual operating multiple accounts.”

We’re keeping you informed of all the steps we’re taking to protect the public conversation. We’ve summarized our recent enforcement actions and what you can expect from us moving forward. https://t.co/TCfrQMo6lJ – Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 12, 2021