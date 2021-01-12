Home World World Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump conspiracy QAnon
World

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts linked to pro-Trump conspiracy QAnon

By kenyan
Man holds letter Q from the QAnon movement, group of extremists Image: iStock

San Francisco, 12 Jan 2021 (AFP) – Twitter announced on Monday (11) that it had suspended more than 70,000 accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory after the attack on the United States Capitol by a crowd of supporters of the president Donald Trump.

“Due to the violent events in Washington DC and the increased risk of damage, we have started to permanently suspend thousands of accounts that were mainly dedicated to sharing QAnon content,” Twitter said in a statement.

“Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many cases of a single individual operating multiple accounts.”

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke