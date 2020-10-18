Home World World Two foreign ministers test positive for Covid-19 after EU meeting
Two foreign ministers test positive for Covid-19 after EU meeting

By kenyan
Confirmation happened after meeting with colleagues from the European Union Image: Cristina Arias / Cover / Getty Images

Austrian and Belgian foreign ministers tested positive for coronavirus, after attending a meeting with colleagues from the European Union (EU) this week.

Alexander Schallenberg, from Austria, and Sophie Wilmes, from Belgium, sat side by side over a group breakfast at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. .

“Schallenberg is suspected of being infected at the Council on Foreign Relations in Luxembourg on Monday,” a ministry spokeswoman said in a statement, adding that he had no symptoms and was tested as a routine measure.

Wilmes said on Saturday that his test was positive, the day after he went into isolation with suspected Covid-19 symptoms.

