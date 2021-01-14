Two million Israelis received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine Image: Reuters / Imago Imagens / Rights reserved

Israel surpassed on Thursday (14) the figure of two million people vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19, performing an act in a city in the center of the country in which a caregiver of children received the injection in the presence Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I am number two million,” said a banner in the hands of the Israeli woman who received her first injection on Thursday in the city of Ramla, near Tel Aviv.

At his side, Netanyahu, currently in an election campaign, guaranteed that Israel will be “the first country to come out of the crisis of the coronavirus“.

“We already see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said the prime minister with a smile.

It was Netanyahu who launched the ambitious vaccination campaign on December 19, live on television.

In early January, authorities estimated that two million people would have received the two doses needed for the covid-19 vaccine by the end of January.

But on Thursday, only 150,000 people received those two doses.

Israel currently records an outbreak of infection cases, with about 9,000 positives daily.

Netanyahu asked Israelis on Thursday to “respect security instructions”, in total confinement, the third since the pandemic began.

In total, more than 523,000 people contracted the coronavirus in Israel and about 3,850 died.