Two people are rescued inside a pickup truck hanging from a bridge in the USA

Rescue team rescues driver and passenger of pickup truck that hung from bridge in USA Image: Reproduction / YouTube / East Idaho News

A man and a woman were rescued yesterday afternoon after the car in which they were hung from a bridge in the state of Idaho, USA. Below the bridge is the Malad Gorge, which is narrow, and is about 76.2 meters deep.

The police were called by the couple who were inside the car hanging on the side of the bridge. According to the local website East Idaho News, the couple – who did not have their identity released – did not fall into the pass because they were strapped in. According to Fox News, the car did not fall on the bridge because of a set of “safety chains” that attached the car to a couple’s camping trailer. When they arrived at the scene, the police used an extra set of chains from a nearby truck to help keep the truck hanging until the rescue team arrived with the appropriate equipment.

As soon as the firefighters arrived, they used abseiling to get down to the suspended pickup truck and fastened a kind of seat belt to each of the occupants, so that they could be rescued from inside the car. The 67-year-old driver and 64-year-old passenger were taken to a local hospital and appeared to have no serious injuries, said Lynn Hightower, a spokeswoman for the local police.