Two policemen are shot after jury decision in Breonna Taylor case
World

Two policemen are shot after jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

By kenyan
Breonna Taylor killed in Louisville in March in police action Image: Playback / Facebook

At least two police officers from Louisville, Kentucky, were shot during demonstrations last night after a jury decided not to charge any officers for the murder of Breonna Taylor, The New York Times reported.

“We had policemen shot this evening,” said police spokesman Lamont Washington in a statement.

The police also said that both officers were in stable condition, with non-fatal injuries – one had surgery.

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot dead by police officers while sleeping in the bedroom of her Kentucky apartment on March 13. The jury’s decision came today and none of the three officers involved were charged with the fatal shooting.

