Two protesters killed in Myanmar on a day of general strike against the coup

Protesters carry homemade shields during confrontation with security forces in Yangon (Myanmar) Image: STR / AFP

Yangon, 8 Mar 2021 (AFP) – Two pro-democracy protesters died today in Myanmar, where banks, businesses and factories remained closed after the unions called to reinforce the strike and asphyxiate the economy, a way of putting pressure on the military junta.

Public officials, farmers and private sector workers joined activists in pro-democracy demonstrations across the country.

In Myitkyina (center) several explosions were heard and bloodstained demonstrators were removed from the shooting area, according to images released on social networks.

“Two men died and several people were injured, including a woman who is in critical condition after being shot,” said a rescuer, who asked not to be named.

Mobilization continues in the country, despite repression. Nine labor associations have called for a “complete and prolonged interruption of the economy” as of this Monday.

“The time has come to act,” they said. Allowing economic activity to continue would help the army that “suppresses the Burmese people”, they warned in a joint statement.

After the appeal, factories in the textile sector – which operated at full speed before the February 1 coup d’état – shopping centers, banks and post offices remained closed today.

The military junta has warned civil servants who do not return to work that they will be fired.

Strike calls, which began immediately after the coup, have had a considerable impact in many sectors, with stalled banks, closed hospitals and empty ministerial offices.

Ethnic minorities

Ethnic minorities joined the protests. Near the city of Dawei (south), hundreds of members of the Karen ethnic group displayed their flags and called for an “end to the dictatorship”.

The procession was escorted by insurgents from the armed Karen National Union (KNU) faction, which mobilized to protect protesters against possible repression by security forces.

Many women joined the protests on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Yesterday, monks, students and civil servants were among the thousands of people who took to the streets in Mandalay (center).

Police and army used tear gas, rubber bullets and lethal ammunition to disperse the demonstrations, several sources told AFP.

Dozens of protesters were arrested and several were injured, according to the Association of Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP).

Demonstrations organized “in residential areas, inside religious buildings, hospitals and on a campus have been violently repressed,” said the Burmese NGO.

Night operations

Security forces were deployed on Sunday night in several neighborhoods in Yangon and occupied several public hospitals in the country’s economic capital.

The NGO ‘Physicians for Human Rights’ condemned the occupation of hospitals and said it was “dismayed by the new wave of violence”.

On Saturday night, the operations were aimed at leaders of the National League for Democracy (LND), the party of Aung San Suu Kyi. Several were arrested and a local representative of the movement, Khin Maung Latt, was attacked until the death.

Deputies who do not recognize the legitimacy of the coup d’état and have created a committee to represent the civilian government are accused of “high treason”, an offense that can be punished with the death penalty or 22 years in prison, the Board warned.

More than 50 protesters have died since the coup that overthrew the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi.

The state press denies the involvement of the police and the army in the killing of civilians and says that the security forces “need to contain the disturbances according to the law”.

But in the images that circulated around the country, it is possible to observe the security forces opening fire on the protests and removing the bodies of the protesters. Hundreds of people have been arrested since the coup.

With the situation getting more and more complicated, the Burmese are on the run. Nearly 50, including eight police officers who refused to participate in the crackdown, arrived in neighboring India, whose borders are crowded.

The generals ignore the protests of the international community, divided over the response to the situation in Myanmar.

The UN Security Council did not reach an agreement on Friday on a joint statement. Negotiations will continue this week.

The military junta questions the November legislative elections, won by the LND. The generals promise to call another vote, but have not released a date.