Two U.S. zoo gorillas test positive for covid-19

Two gorillas from the zoo in the American city of San Diego tested positive for covid-19 after showing symptoms of the disease, California Governor Gavin Newson said today in what is believed to be the first known case of transmission of the virus to primates. .

The governor, in a statement on the coronavirus for the state, he said the source of the gorilla infection was still being investigated to determine whether the virus had been transmitted between animals or humans to primates.

A note posted on the San Diego Zoo Safari Park website says that gorillas may have contracted the infection of a “staff member who was asymptomatic”, despite all the precautions for covid-19 recommended by the Control Center and United States Disease Prevention (CDC).

Zoo officials started testing fecal samples from the park’s gorillas after two of the primates started coughing last Wednesday, and preliminary results found the virus to be present “in the gorilla herd,” the note said.

The US Department of Agriculture confirmed the positive results on Monday.

“The test results confirm the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in some of the gorillas and do not rule out the presence of the virus in other members of the pack,” says the statement.

“Despite a bit of congestion and a cough, the gorillas are doing well,” Lisa Peterson, executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, said in the note. “The pack remains quarantined together, eating and drinking. We are hopeful for a full recovery.”