Typhoon Goni, the biggest of the year, kills 16 and destroys thousands of homes in the Philippines

By kenyan

Goni hit the island of Catanduanes and the province of Albay on the island of Luzon on Sunday, with winds of up to 225 km / h. Image: David Lee / via REUTERS

Manila, 2 Nov 2020 (AFP) – Typhoon Goni, the most powerful to hit the Philippines this year, destroyed thousands of homes and killed 16 people in the archipelago, officials said on Monday.

Goni hit on Sunday the island of Catanduanes and the province of Albay, on the island of Luzon, on the east coast of the Philippine archipelago, with winds of up to 225 km / h.

The violent gusts and torrential rains knocked down electricity poles, caused floods and landslides, which buried houses in southern Luzon.

The typhoon lost its intensity as it headed towards the capital, Manila, and headed for the South China Sea.

“We are horrified by the destruction caused by this typhoon in many areas, including Catanduanes Island and Albay,” said President of the Philippine Red Cross, Richard Gordon.

“Up to 90% of homes have been damaged or destroyed in some areas. The typhoon has invaded people’s lives, already affected by the unforgiving physical, emotional and economic cost of covid-19,” he added.

The health crisis further complicates the situation, as a large part of the emergency resources have been allocated to the fight against coronavirus. The country officially records 378,000 cases of covid-19 and 7,100 deaths.

More than 400,000 people left their homes before the typhoon struck, and many remain in shelters, while authorities struggle to restore electricity and telecommunications services in the most affected areas.

Ten people died in the province of Albay. The region’s disaster prevention coordinate, Cedric Daep, said “thousands would have died” without preventive evacuation orders.

Three victims were swept away by volcanic mudslides that hit homes in two towns near the active Mayon volcano, police said. Three more people are missing.

Goni was classified as a “super typhoon” when touching the ground in Catanduanes, where six people died and several houses and the infrastructure were damaged.

In the passage, the typhoon left more than 20,000 homes destroyed and 55,500 partially damaged, Civil Defense said.

Filipinos are affected each year by an average of 20 tropical storms and typhoons, which destroy crops, precarious homes and infrastructure, something that keeps entire populations in permanent poverty.

The worst storm in recent history occurred in 2013. Typhoon Haiyan left more than 7,300 people dead, mostly in the city of Tacloban.

