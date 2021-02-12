U.S. court denies appeal against extradition of alleged Ghosn accomplices

Carlos Ghosn, ex-president of Renault-Nissan Image: Disclosure

Washington, Feb 12, 2021 (AFP) – A United States court on Thursday rejected a final appeal to delay the extradition to Japan of two Americans accused of helping former Renault-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn to flee. of the Asian country.

Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor were arrested in May 2020 after Japan issued an arrest warrant.

Court documents say the two men filed an “emergency motion to suspend their surrender and extradition to Japan”.

A panel of three judges at a Boston appeals court ruled on Thursday that the Taylors “could not demonstrate a likelihood of success” in their challenge and, “more generally, they were unable to show that a suspension is desirable”.

The petition sought to obtain more time to mount a new challenge against the court decision issued in late January that gave the green light for his extradition.

The ruling concluded that the Taylors did not present sufficiently strong arguments for their claim that they would be subjected to conditions similar to torture in a Japanese prison.

Tokyo accused the Taylors, along with Lebanese George-Antoine Zayek, of helping Ghosn escape justice by fleeing the country on December 29, 2019, while awaiting a tax crime trial.

Peter Taylor was arrested in Boston while trying to leave the country for Lebanon, where Ghosn took refuge and where there is no extradition treaty.

He and his father Michael, a former member of the United States’ special forces who became a private security contractor, were arrested pending an extradition hearing on the grounds that there was a risk of escape.