U.S. House penalizes pro-Trump congressman for spreading conspiracies

US House penalizes pro-Trump congressman for spreading conspiracies Image: Reuters Photographer

The House of Representatives of the United States voted on Thursday to discipline a congresswoman who defended former President Donald Trump who spread conspiracy theories in the aftermath of a controversy over the responsibility of this legislator whose statements sowed discord in the Republican Party.

Georgia State representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was removed from her positions on the Education and Budget committees as a result of a vote that largely followed party lines – with 230 parliamentarians in favor of the sanction and 199 against.

Only eleven Republicans joined the Democrats, who are the majority in the lower house of Congress, to denounce the congresswoman’s support for the conspiracies of the QAnon, a far-right movement that defends the existence of an alleged “elite” composed of Satanist pedophiles.

Taylor Greene’s penalty came despite the legislator’s two hours before the vote expressing her regret for spreading misinformation.