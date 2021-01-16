U.S. seeks immunity from Trump in lawsuit of woman accusing him of rape

US seeks immunity from Trump in lawsuit of woman accusing him of rape Image: NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The United States government said on Friday that President Donald Trump should not be forced to defend himself against a defamation lawsuit by author E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of committing rape 25 years ago , and should be replaced as a defendant.

In a lawsuit at the second Federal Court of Appeals in Manhattan, the Justice Department said that Trump qualifies as a typical “government official”, entitled to immunity under federal law against Carroll’s allegations, and that he is also protected because he spoke with her as president.

The law “provides a broad grant of immunity” to Trump, the Justice Department said, echoing arguments the president has articulated in another lawsuit.

Carroll, a former columnist for Elle magazine, sued Trump in November 2019 after he denied raping her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Trump said Carroll made up the story to sell a new book and added 😕 Is she not my type ?.

A Carroll lawyer did not immediately comment because he had yet to review the suit.