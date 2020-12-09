Home World World UAE says Chinese vaccine is 86% effective and authorizes use
UAE says Chinese vaccine is 86% effective and authorizes use

By kenyan
Vaccine authorized by the United Arab Emirates is produced by the Sinopharm laboratory Image: Getty Images

Dubai, 9 Dec 2020 (AFP) – The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) officially authorized the vaccine against coronavirus produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical group Sinopharm and said it is 86% effective, according to an analysis of third-phase clinical trials.

The country’s Ministry of Health announced the official registration of the vaccine, the state news agency WAM said, without revealing details about when it will be used.

The vaccine was subjected to third-phase testing in the Emirates starting in July and approved for emergency use by healthcare professionals in September.

“The announcement is a vote of significant confidence by UAE health officials in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” said WAM.

The country’s health officials have revised Sinopharm’s intermediate analysis of third-phase tests, which shows 86% effectiveness against the coronavirus, according to the agency.

Two vaccines were subjected to third-phase tests in the Emirates, that of Sinopharm and the Russian Sputnik-V.

Dubai’s leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktum, said in November that he had an experimental vaccine against covid-19.

