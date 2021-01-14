Ugandans elect president after violent election campaign

A security force officer protects the musician who became politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, who arrived to vote at a polling station in Magere, Uganda, on January 14, 2021 Image: SUMY SADURNI / AFP

Kampala, 14 Jan 2021 (AFP) – Ugandans are voting this Thursday (14) to elect a new president, in a tense election, marked by the violence of the electoral campaign and in which the young singer and deputy Bobi Wine challenges the current president Yoweri Museveni, who aspires to a sixth term after 35 years in power.

The 18 million voters in this country, where three quarters of the 44 million inhabitants are under 30, vote between two generations.

On the one hand, Museveni, 76, in power since 1986, who seems to be the big favorite. In Africa, only Teodoro Obiang Nguema in Equatorial Guinea and Paul Biya in Cameroon spent more time in power than he did without interruption.

On the other, Wine, 38, who took advantage of his popularity among the youth of the cities and became his great rival, within a divided opposition that presents about ten candidates against the National Resistance Movement (NRM), the hegemonic party in power .

“Museveni is my candidate,” said Ceria Makumbi, a 52-year-old businesswoman, after voting. “Because it gave stability to the country and promoted primary education, a free university, built hospitals and roads”.

But in the Kamwokya slum, where Wine is very popular, Joseph Nsuduga hopes that there will be an alternation.

“For years, the leaders of this country said they would guarantee my future, but they did not. Now, I want a change for my children,” said this 30-year-old driver.

Since Tuesday, Ugandan authorities have suspended social networks and messaging applications.

The president explained that the measure was a response to the closure by Facebook various accounts linked to power and accused of misleading the public debate.

The Ugandan government’s decision was deplored by the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

This decision was made after a particularly violent campaign marked by arrests, violence and the deaths of several dozen people.

In November, 54 people were killed by police in disturbances caused by one of Bobi Wine’s numerous arrests.

In addition, recently, journalists, government critics and observers have also struggled to do their job normally in the country.

Arguing that it has established restrictions to contain the pandemic of coronavirus, the government also banned several opposition rallies, while Museveni enjoyed wide visibility in the media, thanks to his position.

“I continue to encourage Ugandans to vote,” Wine asked on Thursday, after depositing his ballot at an electoral college outside Kampala, the capital.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his “concern about the violence and tension that preceded the vote and urged all parties not to resort to hatred, intimidation and violence”, according to his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric.