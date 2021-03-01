UK advances in vaccination and has immunized over 20 million

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first to receive a covid-19 vaccine in the UK in December 2020 Image: Jacob King / AFP

With 20 million people having received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the United Kingdom on Sunday placed itself among the most advanced countries in vaccination, whose backlog in the European Union forces its members to focus on the Russian vaccine Sputnik V .

British Premier Boris Johnson declared that his country had achieved “a national feat” and thanked the health care system and its professionals for “their tireless work”.

Only Israel and the United Arab Emirates have already vaccinated a larger percentage of its population than the United Kingdom, whose government expects to have administered a dose to all adults by the end of July.

“I am very happy that more than 20 million people have already been vaccinated in the UK,” said Health Minister Matt Hancock in a video posted on Twitter. He thanked “all those who came for the immunization, because we know with more or less certainty that the vaccine protects them, protects their community and is also the way out for everyone”.

The announcement coincides with the growing concern in the country, of 66 million inhabitants, with the presence in its territory of the variant of the virus that appeared in Manaus, considered more contagious. Very affected by the pandemic, with almost 123,000 dead, the United Kingdom is betting on mass vaccination to get out of confinement. With its campaign, which started in December and one of the most advanced in the world, the government aims to ensure that all people over 50 receive their first dose by April 15, and all adults by the end of July.

In order not to slow down progress, vaccination will then continue according to age group criteria, and not from more exposed professions, such as police and teachers, according to the recommendation of the scientific committee that monitors the campaign.

In mid-February, the United Kingdom reached the goal of vaccinating the nearly 15 million people over the age of 70, health professionals, residents and nursing home staff. But while the country celebrates the intense pace of vaccination, health officials announced today that they have detected six people infected with the variant identified in the city of Manaus, which could withstand existing vaccines. One of these people could not be located, due to incomplete information he provided at the time of the test.