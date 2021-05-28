UK approves Janssen single-dose covid-19 vaccine

The United Kingdom approved, on Friday (28), the single-dose vaccine of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) against the coronavirus, adding a fourth drug to its arsenal in the fight against pandemic – announced the Ministry of Health.

“This is a new impetus for the UK’s successful vaccination program, which has already saved more than 13,000 lives, and means that we now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect people from this terrible virus,” said Health Minister Matt Hancock.

The most affected country in Europe, with almost 128,000 confirmed deaths from covid-19, the United Kingdom was also the first western country to launch a mass vaccination campaign on 8 December.

Since then, 38.6 million people (out of a population of 66.5 million) have received a first dose of one of the three previously authorized vaccines, and 24 million (45% of adults), the two required.

The government’s goal is to have offered the first dose to all adults by the end of July this year.

Faced with the appearance of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, apparently more contagious, the health authorities decided, however, to reduce the interval between the two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, from 12 to eight weeks, to obtain better protection against the coronavirus.

Approved by the British regulatory agency MHRA, the vaccine will join drugs from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna that are already used in the country.

Yesterday, the J&J immunizer was also approved by the Mexican regulatory agency.

In the Latin country, the opinion on the use of the immunizing agent was analyzed by Mexican experts from the Committee of New Molecules, “who issued a unanimous favorable opinion”. The authorization for emergency use attests that the vaccine “meets the quality, safety and efficacy requirements necessary to be applied,” said Cofepris.

* With information from AFP