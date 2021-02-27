UK pays last tribute to its hero, “Captain Tom”

Tom Moore raised nearly $ 42 million to help the National Health Service last year Image: JustGiving.com

The United Kingdom paid the last tribute this Saturday (27) to its hero “Captain Tom”, a veteran of the Second World War famous for having raised a record amount for the public health service during the pandemic.

Tom Moore’s coffin, who died at the age of 100, wrapped in the British flag and medals, was carried to the crematorium in Bedford (central England) by six soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, which he served during World War II. Worldwide.

Before the start of the ceremony, which was shown live on television, a World War II plane flew over the site and 14 soldiers fired three volleys of honor.

But due to confinement in the UK since early January to fight the coronavirus, only eight relatives attended the private ceremony: their two daughters, two sons-in-law and four grandchildren.

“My sister and I organized the funeral that my father wanted,” said daughter Lucy Teixeira, 52, in a statement released before the funeral.

“Daddy, I am very proud of you, of what you have achieved in your entire life and especially in the last year,” said Lucy.

“You may have gone, but your message and your spirit remain,” he added at the funeral, which started with the song recorded by “Captain Tom” with star Michael Ball: Liverpool’s national anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone “, which became a symbol of aid during the pandemic.

Tom Moore, who was 99 during the first confinement – in the second quarter of 2020 -, had initially set a modest goal of raising 1,000 pounds ($ 1,400) to help the National Health Service, which was saturated by the sheer number of patients of the coronavirus.

To reach the goal, he pledged to walk 100 times the 25 meters of his home garden before turning 100 years old.

The image of the veteran leaning on his walker and walking with difficulty touched the British population, for his feeling of gratitude to health professionals.

Donations skyrocketed and Moore raised nearly £ 33 million ($ 42 million at the time), the largest amount ever obtained by just one person in a beneficial cause.

His prowess made him a celebrity. He received military honors for his 100th birthday, before being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, in an act in which he was allowed to leave confinement.

The death of “Captain Tom” on February 2, after contracting pneumonia as a result of the coronavirus, caused many tributes, including from the queen, the White House and the UN.

“If there is one lesson I have learned from you over the past three years, it is the power of positivity and kindness,” said grandson Benjie.

According to the wishes of “Captain Tom”, Frank Sinatra’s song “My Way” ended the ceremony, before the army’s funeral march, known as “The Last Post”, followed by a minute of silence.

As an epitaph, he chose: “I told you I was old”, a reference to the epitaph of British-Irish comedian Spike Milligan, “I told you I was sick”.

The family asked the public to stay home, according to official detachment instructions. Thousands of people wrote messages in a condolence book published on the internet.

When containment measures are relaxed, the ashes will be buried in Yorkshire (north), in the family crypt with their parents and grandparents.