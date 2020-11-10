UK prepares to distribute covid vaccine from December

UK experiences second wave of covid-19 cases Image: Philip Fong / AFP

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said the National Health Service (NHS) is preparing to distribute a vaccine against the new coronavirus as of December. According to Hancock, the immunizer will be applied to the most vulnerable groups, as soon as it has proven safety and efficacy. that we can be confident in your clinical safety, “said Hancock, in an interview with Sky News yesterday, shortly after the announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech that the experimental vaccine they jointly developed proved to be 90% effective, according to preliminary data from the third phase of clinical trials.