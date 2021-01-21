UK reaches 94,580 deaths from covid-19, but vaccines 363,508 in 24 hours

The data revealed that 4.97 million people have already received the first dose of the vaccine. Image: Getty Images

The number of deaths from covid-19 in the UK reached 94,580 today after the country recorded an additional 1,290 fatalities, but official data also showed that doctors reached a new high of 363,508 vaccinations in the last 24 hours.

The UK has been hit hard by the latest wave of the pandemic, and daily deaths have frequently exceeded a thousand. On Wednesday, the country recorded a new daily high of 1,820 deaths of people who were diagnosed with the disease within 28 days.

But a new lockdown reduced the number of cases, and the distribution of the vaccine started well.

The UK recorded 37,892 more cases today, slightly less than 38,905 the previous day.

The data revealed that 4.97 million people have already received the first dose of the vaccine, 363,508 in the last 24 hours, a new record in distribution.