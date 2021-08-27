UK rescues Afghans whose contacts stayed at the embassy

Due to the chaos in the evacuation, protocols for the destruction of sensitive documents were not adhered to at the British embassy in Kabul. The contacts of several Afghans were scattered on the ground and some are already in the UK.

The UK rescued three Afghan families whose contacts had been forgotten at the British embassy in Kabul, which has already been captured by the Taliban.

As reported by The Times, the diplomats who worked at the embassy had left documents with personal details and contacts of Afghans who worked with them scattered across the building’s floor.

The documents identified seven afghans and eight family members and were found by journalists from this newspaper on Tuesday, who handed them over to the British government. The UK Foreign Affairs Committee has not yet launched an inquiry into the case.

“We have been working tirelessly to ensure security of those who worked for us, including to get the three families safely removed,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman told Reuters and stressed that “all efforts were focused on destroying sensitive materials” during the withdrawal.

The Times also reports that the British were so surprised by the speed of the fall of Kabul that protocols were not complied with embassy evacuation plans, which include destroying all documents and data that could put Afghans at risk – such as names, addresses, contacts or résumés.

The newspaper adds that it made phone calls to the numbers in the abandoned documents and that they learned that some of the people included in the information had gone to the UK in the last days.

However, other Afghans had been left behind, including three collaborators and eight family members, including five children, who were initially stranded at the airport and later found and rescued.

The whereabouts of two would-be embassy interpreters are still unknown. It is recalled that a UN report noted that the Taliban are doing door-to-door searches for those who collaborated with the previous Afghan government or with the NATO forces occupying the country.