UK says China violated treaty by cracking down on Hong Kong opposition

Hong Kong executive leader Carrie Lam during a press conference Image: Tyrone Siu

LONDON (Reuters) – The UK said today that China has again violated the Sino-British Joint Declaration by imposing new rules to disqualify Hong Kong’s elected parliamentarians.

“The imposition of new Beijing rules to disqualify Hong Kong’s elected parliamentarians was a clear violation of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration,” said British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

“China has again broken its promises and undermined Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy,” said Raab.

The island’s autonomy was guaranteed by the “one country, of the systems” agreement enshrined in the 1984 Joint Declaration, signed by then Chinese Prime Minister Zhao Ziyang and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The UK now considers China to have violated the declaration three times – the others were in 2016 and 2020, when Beijing adopted the Hong Kong National Security Act.

“The UK will defend the people of Hong Kong, and denounce violations of their rights and freedoms,” said Raab. “With our international partners, we will charge China for the obligations it freely assumed under international law.”

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy parliamentarians said yesterday that they would resign to protest the resignation of four of their city assembly colleagues after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to contain further dissent.

