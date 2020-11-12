Home World World UK to ban online advertising of junk food
World

UK to ban online advertising of junk food

By kenyan
In the UK, one in three children leave primary school overweight Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto

The UK government has announced plans to ban online advertisements for junk food. It is an attempt to contain a growing wave of obesity in the region, according to information from The Guardian.

The new rules would affect foods considered high in fat, salt and sugar, but the project has come under criticism because it may restrict the advertising of other foods such as avocados, jams and creams.

The government’s plan is still subject to a six-week popular consultation. UK health secretary Matt Hancock said the rules would help parents, children and families make healthier choices.

“We know that children spend more time online and parents want to make sure that they are not being exposed to advertisements that promote unhealthy foods, which can affect lifelong habits,” he said.

The stricter rules were influenced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after an infection with the new coronavirus. He even spent a night in the ICU with his health deteriorating – recent studies indicate that the mortality rate of covid-19 increases among obese people.

In the UK, according to The Guardian, one in three children leave primary school overweight. Nearly two-thirds of adults in England are also obese.

If implemented, the ban would affect digital marketing companies, Facebook It’s from Google, in addition to paid advertising on social media.

“It would be a world-leading policy to improve children’s health,” said Fran Bernhardt, a UK government adviser and coordinator of the children’s feeding campaign. “Online advertisements have put unhealthy food as a protagonist. Current regulations are inadequate to protect children.”

She adds that companies that advertise healthy foods need not fear the new regulation. According to the government, companies that break the law will be subject to civil sanctions, including fines.

The industry is against the new rules and classifies them as “severe and disproportionate”. In a statement on behalf of the UK advertising industry, Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the Advertising Association, said: “If this policy of total ban goes ahead, it will be a major blow to UK advertising at a time when we are reeling from the impact of the covid-19 “.

