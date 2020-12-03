UK to receive first doses of covid-19 vaccine today

Yesterday, the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech Image: Disclosure

Vaccine doses against the new coronavirus developed by the companies Pfizer and BioNTech will arrive today in the United Kingdom, revealed the medical advisor of the government, Jonathan Van-Tam, in an interview to “Radio 5”, of the network “BBC”.

“They will arrive soon, in hours, not days,” said the expert.

Yesterday, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, giving the green light to vaccinating the population, which should start as early as next week.

In this way, the United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to give the go-ahead for the immunization campaign against the pathogen that causes Covid-19.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization should publish the recommendation on which groups should receive the vaccine as a priority. Those selected must be employees of the Health sector and the elderly.

Van-Tam admitted that there are logistical difficulties related to the Pfizer and BioNTech preparation, which needs to be kept at a temperature of minus 70ºC.

The government medical advisor further explained that it has not yet been decided whether the British Ministry of Health will issue certification for vaccination against the new coronavirus.

“What I can say is that there is a clear intention to ensure that the information technology that supports the vaccination program makes it clear who received it and when,” he said.

According to the UK regulatory agency, the vaccine will be effective seven days after the person receives the second dose, although there is some form of protection 12 days after the first dose.