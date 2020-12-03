Home World World UK to receive first doses of covid-19 vaccine today
World

UK to receive first doses of covid-19 vaccine today

By kenyan
Yesterday, the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech Image: Disclosure

Vaccine doses against the new coronavirus developed by the companies Pfizer and BioNTech will arrive today in the United Kingdom, revealed the medical advisor of the government, Jonathan Van-Tam, in an interview to “Radio 5”, of the network “BBC”.

“They will arrive soon, in hours, not days,” said the expert.

Yesterday, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, giving the green light to vaccinating the population, which should start as early as next week.

In this way, the United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to give the go-ahead for the immunization campaign against the pathogen that causes Covid-19.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization should publish the recommendation on which groups should receive the vaccine as a priority. Those selected must be employees of the Health sector and the elderly.

Van-Tam admitted that there are logistical difficulties related to the Pfizer and BioNTech preparation, which needs to be kept at a temperature of minus 70ºC.

The government medical advisor further explained that it has not yet been decided whether the British Ministry of Health will issue certification for vaccination against the new coronavirus.

“What I can say is that there is a clear intention to ensure that the information technology that supports the vaccination program makes it clear who received it and when,” he said.

According to the UK regulatory agency, the vaccine will be effective seven days after the person receives the second dose, although there is some form of protection 12 days after the first dose.

Related news

Divers discover rare Nazi decoder machine in the Baltic Sea

World kenyan -
Divers find Nazi communication equipment in the Baltic Image: REUTERS / Christian Howe German divers looking...
Read more

Vaccination against covid-19 will be free in France

World kenyan -
One million people will be vaccinated as a priority in January in France Image: Anastasiia_New / iStock ...
Read more

Obama, Bush and Clinton offer to take covid-19 vaccine in public

World kenyan -
Former US President Barack Obama said he had "total confidence" in the country's health officials. Image: Reproduction /...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Sonko flies MCAs to Mombasa ahead of impeachment motion

News Tracy Aime -
In a bid to counter his impeachment motion hearing set for today, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko flew over 40 MCAs to Mombasa. Reports have emerged...
Read more

Kenyan woman pockets 33M from Jack Ma

News Stanley Kasee -
A Kenyan lady has emerged the winner of the second edition of Jack Ma Foundation in the Africa Business Heroes 2020, and she will...
Read more

All for clout! Bahati and Diana Marua stage break-up to promote...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Controversial musician Bahati and his wife Diana Marua have managed to fool Kenyans on social media over the past few days by perfectly staging...
Read more

Akothee blasts unnatentive guests at her daughter’s graduation ceremony

Entertainment Nina Blak -
The self-proclaimed president of single ladies Akothee earlier this week threw one lavish graduation ceremony afterparty for her firstborn daughter Vesha Shailan. Vesha had just...
Read more

Biden says he will not immediately withdraw tariffs imposed on China

World kenyan -
Biden says he will not immediately withdraw tariffs imposed on China Image: Jason Lee / Pool / AFP ...
Read more

Leydy Pech, the ‘bee keeper’ who won the battle against Monsanto...

World kenyan -
Leydy Pech, 55, supports his family through beekeeping Image: Goldman Foundation "It is not just a...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke