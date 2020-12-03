Home World World "UK was not very careful", says Fauci on covid vaccine
World

“UK was not very careful”, says Fauci on covid vaccine

By kenyan
Anthony Fauci in Washington Image: Reuters

US immunologist Anthony Fauci criticized the UK’s stance, which yesterday announced the approval of the use of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against covid-19. It was the first country to announce such a measure. But for the specialist, one of the authorities on the subject in the United States, the British government did not “act with care”.

“The UK didn’t do it very carefully. They had a few days ahead, but I don’t think it makes much difference,” said the director of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in an interview with Fox News last night.

“If you go quickly and superficially, people will not want to get vaccinated,” he added.

“We have the gold standard for a regulatory approach with the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). We will get there, very soon,” he said in commenting on the approval of a vaccine by the United States.

Last Monday (30), Moderna announced that it had filed a formal request for emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine in the United States with the Food and Drug Administration. According to the pharmacist, data from clinical studies were sent for analysis of the organ, which will decide whether the immunizer can be applied to the population.

