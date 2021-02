17.Dec.2020 – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the repression in Myanmar Image: Michael Sohn / Pool / AFP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today asked the Myanmar army, which overthrew the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, to “stop the repression immediately” and release the prisoners.

“I ask the Myanmar army today to stop the repression immediately, release the prisoners, end the violence and respect the human rights and the will of the people expressed in the recent elections,” said Guterres in a video recorded and shown at the opening of the 46th session UN Human Rights Council.