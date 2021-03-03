UN Security Council meets Friday to discuss Myanmar

2.Mar.2021 – Police officers clash with protesters in the town of Kale, Myanmar, during a protest against the military coup Image: STR / AFP

The UN Security Council will meet this Friday to discuss Myanmar, at the request of the United Kingdom, diplomatic sources said today.

The meeting will be held behind closed doors at 15:00 GMT (12.00 GMT), as proposed by London, in charge of the UN crisis in Myanmar, where the military carried out a coup on February 1, the same sources indicated.

The Security Council has already met the day after the coup. At the time, he expressed “deep concern” about what had happened and, in a first statement, called for the “release of all detainees”, including the deposed civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

China’s diplomatic mission to the UN, traditionally reluctant to allow the Security Council to discuss Myanmar, told AFP on Monday that there was “a general agreement among Council members on the fact that there will soon be a meeting on Myanmar. . “

Burmese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas at anti-coup demonstrators on Tuesday, leaving several wounded, three seriously, while increasing international pressure against the military junta for bloody repression.

Since the coup, the country has undergone massive protests demanding the release of Suu Kyi, to which security forces responded with increasingly violent repression.

Sunday was the bloodiest day since the coup and the UN said at least 18 protesters were killed across the country. AFP independently confirmed 11 deaths.