UN warns of risk of major humanitarian crisis on the border between Ethiopia and Sudan Image: Dominick Reuter / AFP

Addis Ababa, 17 Nov 2020 (AFP) – The UN today warned of the “large-scale humanitarian crisis” that is being generated on the border between Ethiopia and Sudan, after thousands of people fled fighting in the dissident region of Tigré two weeks.

Concerned about the threat to stability in that region, the international community is pressing for the end of the military operation launched by the Ethiopian premier, Abiy Ahmed, who announced today that it will enter its final phase very soon.

On the 4th, Ahmed sent the army to that dissident region of Ethiopia, after months of tension with the regional authorities of the Liberation of the Tigers (TPLF) Front. According to a spokesman for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the fighting has led some 4,000 people to cross the border between Ethiopia and Sudan daily since the 10th.

“It is a flow of people that we have not seen in this part of the country for two decades,” said Babar Baloch, spokesman for UNHCR in Geneva. The large number of people “is exceeding the capacity of local humanitarian organizations very quickly,” he added. The blockade imposed on that region and restrictions on the movement of journalists make it difficult to assess the situation in the field.

In the Um Raquba camp, reopened quickly in eastern Sudan, thousands of Ethiopian refugees from Tigré are concentrated. “I lived with my three daughters. When it started raining howitzers over our house, they fled in the dark and I couldn’t find them,” said Ganet Gazerdier, 75, who lived in Humera, west of Tigre.

Combat continues

Last Friday, Abiy Ahmed said the TPLF forces were “in agony” and asked the group’s soldiers to defect in favor of the federal army in two or three days. This morning, he declared in the Facebook that the deadline given days ago for TPLF soldiers to withdraw in favor of the army had expired, paving the way for the “final phase” of their military operation.

In the afternoon, the Ethiopian government issued a statement stating that it controlled several cities in southern Tigré and that its forces were advancing towards Mekele, the regional capital. The army had previously claimed that it controlled western Tigré, where fighting was concentrated and caused hundreds of deaths, according to Addis Ababa, as well as the locality of Alamata.

The president of Tigré, Debretsion Gebremichael, told AFP that “the government and the people of the region will remain firm”, implying that the fighting must continue. “This campaign cannot end. As long as the army of invaders is in our land, the fight will continue. They cannot shut us up by force.”

Propagation of conflict

The day after the TPLF launched rockets at the capital of neighboring Eritrea, accusing it of helping the army, concern about the regional consequences of the conflict increases. “We are deeply concerned about this blatant attempt by the TPLF to cause regional instability by expanding its conflict with the Ethiopian authorities to neighboring countries,” said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “We appreciate Eritrea’s moderation, which helped to prevent the conflict from spreading further.”

Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2019, Abiy Ahmed resists the international community’s calls for an end to the fighting and for him to accept mediation. The presidents of Uganda and Kenya, Yoweri Museveni and Uhuru Kenyatta, respectively, asked for peace and dialogue on Monday, when they received Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen in a meeting, who defended the government’s action.

For Addis Ababa, there will be no mediation until Tigré leaders leave their weapons and are brought to justice. The tension between Abiy Ahmed and the TPLF, which has controlled the country’s political and security apparatus for 30 years, prompted the organization in Tigré of an electoral vote in September, which the government called illegitimate.