Understand why Ethiopia is ‘on the brink of civil war’

Clash between Ethiopian government and FLPT in the north of the country has lasted more than a week Image: Getty Images

A year after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, Abiy Ahmed Ali, the prime minister of Ethiopia, now sees his country heading towards civil war.

This is what analysts and observers fear about the armed conflict that started more than a week ago in the East African country and has so far left hundreds of dead and thousands of displaced people seeking refuge in Sudan.

In Ethiopia, the second most populous country in Africa, the federal army faces troops linked to the FLPT (Popular Liberation Front), the nationalist party that governs the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia.

Tensions between the federal government and the Tigray region have increased in recent months, but recent hostilities have fueled fears that a civil war threatens stability in the horn of Africa, one of the most turbulent and strategic areas on the planet.

Yesterday, the clash escalated, with rockets being fired at Eritrea, neighboring Ethiopia.

According to Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael, his forces launched the projectiles because Ethiopian soldiers were using an Eritrean airport to attack the breakaway region.

On Twitter, Abiy Ahmed denied the charges.

Residents of Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, reported hearing loud explosions. There have been no reports of victims so far.

BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish news service, explains this conflict on five points.

1. How the armed conflict started

On November 4, Abiy Ahmed Ali announced a military offensive against the Tigray Popular Liberation Front.

The prime minister justified the offensive by accusing Tigray troops of attacking a federal military base near Mekele, the region’s capital.

Since then, there have been armed clashes between the two sides, with air strikes carried out by the federal army.

On Thursday, the NGO Amnesty International reported on a massacre that occurred on the night of November 9, when “dozens or probably hundreds of people were stabbed and axed” in Mai-Kadra, west of Tigray.

Amnesty International has not been able to name the perpetrators of the massacre, but it has testimonies that point to forces loyal to the FLPT after losing a battle to federal troops.

Abiy Ahmed’s government also blamed Tigray for the crimes, but the region has denied the charges.

On the other hand, UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) has announced that it is collaborating with Sudan to help more than 7,000 Ethiopian refugees who on 11 November had fled Tigray.

Getting information is difficult. Telephone lines and the internet do not work and journalists’ access is restricted.

2. What is the background to the conflict

For decades, the FLPT was a dominant party in Ethiopia, but everything changed with the arrival of Abiy Ahmed in power in 2018.

Elected as a “reformist leader”, the new prime minister accused former government officials of corruption and human rights abuses and expelled top FLPT politicians from the central government.

Abiy Ahmed dissolved the multi-ethnic coalition that ruled the country until then and created the PP (Prosperity Party), which increased political tension.

The FLPT objected, claiming that this action would divide the country and refused to be part of the new alliance.

Nor was she satisfied with the outcome of the peace negotiations between Ethiopia and Eritrea, after 20 years of war, considering that her interests had been neglected.

Tensions intensified last September, when Tigray held regional elections, despite the fact that the election was postponed by the federal government because of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Abiy Ahmed’s government did not recognize the legitimacy of the Tigray elections, cut ties and froze federal budgets,” says Ahmed Soliman, an African horn expert for Chatham House, a London-based think tank, to BBC News World, the BBC’s Spanish news service.

“He also accused them of inciting violence in the country,” adds Soliman.

The FLPT even threatened to become independent, citing an article in the federal constitution that allows “the unconditional right to self-determination, including secession”.

3. What is the likelihood of a civil war?

A possible ceasefire does not appear to be on the way.

“We have prepared our army, militias and special forces. If we have to fight, we are ready to win,” said Debretsion Gebremichael, president of the FLPT, at the beginning of the confrontation.

“They crossed the last red line,” said Abiy Ahmed before announcing the attack.

“The government can calculate that an intense military offensive will put pressure on Tigray leaders, prevent a large-scale conflict in the long run and give it an edge in the negotiations,” explains Soliman.

However, the expert warns of the “frightening prospect” that the government’s intentions are to eliminate the leaders of the FLPT, given that “the great, sophisticated and powerful military history of this party could be heading towards a much greater and prolonged conflict” , he adds.

4. What is Abiy Ahmed Ali’s responsibility in the conflict?

Abiy Ahmed Ali received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to end 20 years of war between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

He came to power with the intention of reforming, unifying and modernizing the country. Now, he finds himself immersed in an armed conflict with a difficult exit.

“I think the two sides could do more to prevent this escalation, especially in the past year. Neither has adopted a position that is really open to dialogue,” says Soliman.

“The fact that the federal government does not recognize the Tigray elections and cut its budget has not contributed to the negotiations,” adds the expert.

However, Soliman warns that the structural problems and political and ethnic divisions that now emerge from the conflict are the product of “historical situations not resolved for years, before Abiy Ahmed came to power”.

5. What are the repercussions of the conflict for the region

Several world powers, such as the United States and China, maintain military bases in the Horn of Africa due to their volatile history and strategic location as a trade route.

And peace in Ethiopia is considered by experts to be essential to the stability of this region.

“Eritrea, which borders Tigray and whose de facto president, Isaias Afwerki is close to Abiy Ahmed, could also drag them into a confrontation against the FLPT,” analyzes the think tank International Crisis Group.

“The dispute could affect Sudan, a country that is also going through another political transition,” adds Soliman.

Experts fear that a major humanitarian crisis may be emerging, forcing migrants to travel to other parts of the world, such as Europe.

“It is still possible to avoid this scenario if there is pressure on the parties for an urgent ceasefire. They must realize that there is no way for a quick victory and must start negotiations even if both are considered illegitimate,” he concludes. The specialist.