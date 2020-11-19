Home World World Unemployment insurance claims grow at US covid-19 rhythm
Unemployment insurance claims grow at US covid-19 rhythm

By kenyan
Unemployment insurance claims grow in U.S. at covid-19 rhythm

Washington, 19 Nov 2020 (AFP) – Unemployment insurance claims increased dramatically in the United States last week, when several states and cities across the country imposed new restrictions on the rise in covid-19 cases in the territory – reveal the numbers released by the Department of Labor today.

Between 8 and 14 November, 742,000 people registered as unemployed, a sharp increase from 711,000 the previous week, a figure revised upwards and also released today. It is also higher than the 720,000 orders forecast by analysts.

The United States had 6.4 million unemployed at the beginning of November, a figure released a week late. That number represents 429,000 people less than in the previous week, due to the fact that one party recovered the job, while others simply stopped collecting insurance because it is paid for only six months.

Adding aid programs launched by the pandemic that allow the insurance term to be extended or extended to self-employed workers, 20.3 million people received help in the last week of October, which is equivalent to 841,245 less than the previous week.

This does not mean that everyone has recovered their work. Many of them have left the statistics because their rights have expired.

The situation could get worse if Democrats and Republicans do not quickly reach an agreement in Congress to help families and businesses. About 12 million unemployed will be left without resources after Christmas, said the Democratic study group The Century Foundation.

Winter (northern hemisphere) is proving difficult, since a few weeks ago the coronavirus it has spread to the United States again, the country most affected by the pandemic in the world. City and state officials have adopted or plan to implement measures to contain the pandemic, which could harm the economy and consequently affect employment.

The state of New York has set limits on the activities of bars and restaurants and, as of this Thursday, has closed its schools again.

The City of Chicago, the third American city, asked its inhabitants to stay at home and limit their travel to essentials.

The United States has recorded a daily average of 1,000 deaths from covid-19 two weeks ago. On Wednesday, the death toll since the start of the pandemic reached 250,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

The imminence of Thanksgiving Day on November 26 worries health officials about the spread of the virus, because it is a holiday that brings families and millions of people together to celebrate it with their loved ones.

